(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a small, happy, “smart-as-a-whip” boy from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Diego is a 10-month-old shepherd mix who loves to learn. The SPCA said Diego is intelligent and “walks like a champ on a leash.” He loves exercise and making his human happy with his naturally curious nature.

He’s a neutered shpeherd mix, but he’s on the smaller side, coming in at 45 pounds, the SPCA said. Diego would be perfect in a home looking for a fun, energetic, and loyal companion.

Anyone interested in adopting Diego can contact the Schuyler County Humane Society by calling 604-594-2255 ext. 201.