(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from the Hornell Area Humane Society.

George is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who loves to play, especially with tennis balls. Tennis balls are George’s favorite things in the world, and he would do anything for them. His favorite game is playing catch with his beloved tennis balls.

This boy is a very friendly and loves to be around people. When he isn’t playing catch with his new family, he would like to go on hikes and be active with them in other ways. George is a fan of car rides, particularly those that lead to an ice cream shop so he can get a pup cup. He hopes his new family likes going on adventures with him, but George would also be happy just hanging out with his family and being around them.

George has been at the shelter for about six months now and he thinks that this is long enough. He would prefer for his family to only have humans and dogs. George gets along with other dogs and with kids, but he is not a fan of cats.

George is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations, so he is all set to go to a loving home. His adoption fee is only $25 with an approved application, which is an absolute bargain for such a good boy. If you are interested in becoming George’s family, you can stop by the Hornell Area Humane Society or call 607-324-1270.