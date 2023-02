(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is Greg, a self-identified “grumpy old man”.

Greg hails from Animal Care Sanctuary and considers himself the main character of the movie “Grumpy Old Men”. This senior citizen likes attention, but when he’s had enough, he’ll let you know.

Greg is also a food lover, ACS says. In between his lounging and napping, he loves to eat.

Anyone looking to adopt this retired man who likes to do whatever, whenever, should call Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200.