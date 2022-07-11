(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a big bundle of love from the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Ian Malcolm is just over 3 years old and currently looking for his forever home. Animal Care Sanctuary says that Ian came from Best Friends Dog Rescue all the way from Cairo, Georgia.

He weighs nearly 80 pounds, and ACS says that he acts like a puppy even though he’s fully grown. He loves kids, and is ready to find his family and home for life!

If you’d like to adopt Ian Malcolm, you can call the ACS at 570 596-2200 ext. 202. You can also visit www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information and an adoption application.