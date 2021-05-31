Pet of the Week: Katniss, Batman, and Tipsy, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

(WETM) – This week Katniss, Batman, and Tipsy are our Pets of the Week from the Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

Katniss, Batman, and Tipsy just made their way back into the shelter from their foster home! They are sweet, playful, and ready to find a home that is excited to watch them grow into the snuggly sweethearts they are sure to become.

To adopt Katniss, Batman, and Tipsy visit the Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries adoption form.

You can also call thems at 570-376-3646 or email at secondchanceas@yahoo.com. Second Chance is located at 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16946.