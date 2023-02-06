(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a little ball of energy and happiness from the Chemung County SPCA.

Katour has some rough beginnings, but this one-year-old terrier mix doesn’t let that get her down. She’s energetic, loves attention, and loves to please her owner.

The SPCA said Katour is basically a big puppy right now and still needs work on her manners. But, she’s got potential.

Katour would do best in a home that’s willing to put in the time to train and exercise. She’s also likely do best in a home without cats, and she’s picky when it comes to other dogs. Kids 12 and older are the best option, as well.

Anyone wanting to adopt Katour can contact the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827.