(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl in need of help treating a serious heart condition.

Kenzie is a spayed 1-year-old Bull Terrier Mix. She came to the shelter after she was living as a stray near the National Forest in Hector. She was eventually able to be captured and taken to safety.

The SCHS says that Kenzie is a gentle, loving, and affectionate companion. As the shelter was readying Kenzie for adoption, they found that she has a serious heart murmur , and that she suffers from a condition called pulmonic stenosis, meaning Kenzie’s pulmonary artery is too narrow which causes extra strain on her heart.

The Humane Society says that the condition is life-threatening, but can be addressed through surgery that increases the size of the pulmonary artery. The Humane Society says that she’s a strong candidate for the surgery and has a great chance to live a long, normal life if it is performed.

If you are interested in helping Kenzie, you can send donations to The Humane Society of Schuyler County on 124 Marina Drive in Montour Falls, NY 14865. You can also visit their website to donate online.