(WETM) — Today Pets of the Week are two best friends who are looking for a home.

Barney and Kit Kat are a pair that have been at the Finger Lakes SPCA for a long time. Barney is a senior who is 11 years old, and Kit Kat is 5 years old. The SPCA says that they’re sweet cats that love to get pets and sun themselves.

Both Barney and Kit Kat are spayed, microchipped, and have up-to-date vaccinations. They are also both viral tested and litter box trained.

They are Seniors for Seniors (Silver Paws Program) participants. This service provides free adoption packages to senior citizens who are at least 55 years old and are compatible with and willing to adopt a select shelter orphan. The pets in this service are either seniors or have been at the shelter for a long time.

If you’re interested in adopting Barney, Kit Kat, or both, you can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website or call them at (607) 776-3039.