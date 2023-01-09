MILAN, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a happy little ball of energy with an expert sniffer from Animal Care Sanctuary in Pa.

Kodak is a 5-five-old mixed breed who loves to go on a good walk. But to burn some of his energy, he’s even happier running off-leash in a safe environment.

ACS said Kodak is “incredibly intelligent”. He’s been working on his manners and commands since coming to the shelter, even graduating ACS’ Behavior Modification Program. And he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down; if you’ve got a treat, he’ll focus to learn a new skill.

Anyone interested in adopting Kodak can contact ACS at 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687.