(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a pair of lovable pups from Pawz and Purrz in Painted Post.

Levi and Lydia are approximately 5 years old and are a bonded pair. Levi is said to be a great snuggler who is content lounging around, while Lydia is more independent and feisty.

Purrs and Paws say that the pair would do best in a quiet home with no small children and that they are good with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting the pair, you can contact Purrs and Paws at 888 506-7727. You can also visit their website for more information.