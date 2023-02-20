(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a gentle and handsome boy from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Loki is a five-year-old Rottweiler mix who loves his soft, squeaky toys. The SPCA said Loki is handsome, sweet, and easy to handle for a dog of his size.

He’s up-to-date on his vaccines and neutered. Loki might be shy at first, but he warms up with time. The SPCA said he’d be great as a solo dog or with another (he likes other dogs), but his caretakers don’t know how well he’d do with cats, yet. He’d also be best suited for a home with adults or with kids 12 and up.

Anyone interested in adopting Loki can contact the Finger Lakes SPCA at info@fingerlakesspca.org.