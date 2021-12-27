Pet of the Week: Mama Abby, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a working mom of three who is ready for a new home now that her kids have all flown the coop.

Mama Abby made her way to the Schuyler County Humane Society as a stray with three kittens. At one or two years old, she has completed her motherly duties and is looking for a place of her own. Affectionate and gentle, she’s tested negative for FELV but positive for FIV.

“She seems to be pretty flexible with other animals; she doesn’t need to be the one and only, necessarily,” said Georgie Taylor of the Humane Society. “She’s very playful. She loves to play with her catnip toys; she loves to sit by the window and watch the birds.”

The adoption fee for Mama Abby is $50 and includes a free vet visit. Anyone interested in adopting her can contact the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255 or fill out an application at the Humane Society’s website.

