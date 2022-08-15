(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a lovable survivor from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Maximus is a 1-2-year-old neutered boy. Finger Lakes SPCA says that he is an animal cruelty survivor, and was admitted for care in very poor body condition upon his intake. Thanks to good veterinary care, groceries, and some TLC, Maximus has been rehabilitated and is now ready for a true home.

He loves his toys and loves to go for car rides. Maximus is looking for a family who could work with him on basic obedience and who understands that he likes to keep busy.

Finger Lakes SPCA says that a family who would enjoy providing him with needed exercise and mental stimulation would be ideal. He is okay with another dog and with a family and kids who are dog-savvy. They say that they are not sure if he would be well suited for cats at this time.

Anyone interested in adopting Maximus can contact the Finger Lakes SPCA by calling (607) 776-3039 or emailing info@FingerLakesSPCA.org. You can also visit their website at fingerlakesspca.org/