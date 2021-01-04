Pet of the Week: Mistletoe, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Mistletoe, a 3.5-year-old spayed female cat who is looking for her fur-ever home.

She’s working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you’re under surveillance. She can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, she just might take your case.

The Chemung County SPCA is open from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The SPAC is located at 2435 St. Rt. 352 in Elmira, and can be reached at (607) 732-1827 or by visiting www.chemungspca.org.