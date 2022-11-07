(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a busybody sweetheart from the Chemung County SPCA.

Morticia is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair that’s been at the SPCA for just over a month, but she’s already ready to find her forever home.

Morticia loves treats and attention and always stays busy. Between keeping tabs on what’s going on outside the window, checking up on closets and cupboards, and socializing, she’ll be ready for a nap in no time.

The SPCA said Morticia would do well with cats and kids, but probably not dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting Morticia should call the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827.