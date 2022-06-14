(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a friendly, gentle, and loving cat from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Finger Lakes SPCA says that Oliver has been waiting a long time to be chosen for adoption because he requires extra attention and care. He is a light orange tabby who loves to play. He is one year old, has up-to-date vaccinations, is microchipped, and is already neutered.

Oliver would fit into any home with compatible dogs or a home with other adult cats who are vaccinated. Oliver’s adoption Fee is sponsored, so with any approved application, his adoption fee will be completely waived.

FLSPCA staff veterinarians can provide more details to anyone who may be interested in considering Oliver for adoption.

Please contact the shelter staff via email: info@fingerlakesspca.org or by calling 607-776-3039 to discuss the best way to obtain and submit your application and/or to discuss scheduling a visit.