(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Chemung County SPCA is a five-year-old snuggle bug who just loves being a pal.

Oscar is a domestic shorthair described as “just the sweetest and most snuggly boy.” He’s great company and loves attention.

However, like most cats, he also values his alone time. He’s not skittish but also not a troublemaker.

The SPCA said Oscar, being the laid-back gentleman he is, is generally fine with kids and other cats, and he tolerates dogs (he’ll probably just try to avoid them). Anyone looking to adopt Oscar can contact the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827.