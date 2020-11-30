Pet of the Week: Penny, Second Chance Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – Penny is ready to find her fur-ever home and the Second Chance Animal Care Sanctuary is helping her find the purr-fect place.

Penny’s soothing sky-blue eyes and scrunchy ear are, in our opinion, just the cutest things. Our office cat because she’s decided that’s what she wants, 2-ish-year-old Penny is always bringing us a smile with her antics and lovable “help” with office work. She gets along well with dogs and enjoys playing with other cats who slip out of their rooms, but it’s really people she enjoys. However she’s independent enough to not need constant attention and is happy to occupy herself by climbing, exploring, and playing.

Second Chance Animal Care Sanctuary is located at 725 Gee Rd. in Tioga and can be contacted at 570-376-3646 or secondchanceas@yahoo.com.







The shelter is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12-5 p.m. and are closed Monday and Wednesday.