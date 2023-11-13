(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Pharaoh is a mixed-breed dog who is about eight years old. Pharaoh is very relaxed, chill, and gentle, and he loves being around his people. This boy loves everyone he meets and is good with children, cats, and other dogs.

“He’s probably the most amazing dog I’ve ever met,” said Emma, who works with Pharaoh.

Pharaoh is a very well-behaved dog. He is a great leash walker and doesn’t pull. When he goes on walks, Pharaoh likes to look back at his walker to make sure they’re okay. This courteous and polite young gentleman also has no issues with guarding food or toys.

Pharaoh lived with his last family for most of his life, and the separation was hard on him and his family. Being at the shelter for the past two months has been difficult for Pharaoh as well, and he hopes he can find a new home soon so his fun personality can shine again. Even though he is very mellow, Pharaoh can be playful and goofy.

Pharaoh is already neutered and up-to-date on all of his vaccinations, so he’s ready to go home. If you would like this sweet boy to be your loyal companion, you can call Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or drop by the shelter.