Pet of the Week: Rizzo, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Rizzo, who currently lives at the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary waiting for her fur-ever home.

Here’s what Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries has to say about Rizzo.

This little old lady (at a whopping 14 years!) is like your friend’s super cool grandma who just goes with the flow, always greeting you with a hug and your favorite candy. She still has lots of zest for life and thoroughly enjoys the company of people and dogs (she doesn’t mind cats either). Anyone who wants a cuddle machine with purrs for days would be lucky to have Rizzo! She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, dewormed, flea treated, FIV/FeLV tested negative, and microchipped. Interested adopters can fill out an application by clicking “ONLINE APPLICATION“











You can call Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries at 570-376-3646, email secondchanceas@yahoo.com, or at Second Chance, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16946.

The shelter is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.