Pet of the Week: Romeo and Freckles

(WETM) – Romeo (white spot on his nose) and Freckles at the Finger Lakes SPCA are a bonded pair and ready to find their fur-ever home together.

They are neutered males and around 4-6 years old. Both are extremely shy, but will solicit for pets once they get to know you. Romeo is a talker, while Freckles is the strong silent type. Both can usually be found snuggling together.

They are looking for a home together with a cat fancier who will give them plenty of time to feel safe and secure and who does not mind that they currently do not like to be picked up.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. They’re located at 72 Cameron Street in Bath and can be reached at (607) 776-3039.