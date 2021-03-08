Pet of the Week: Rosco, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Rosco from the Animal Care Sanctuary!

Rosco is an energetic dude from Philadelphia who is ready for his forever home! At three years old, he’s more than ready and willing to take on the world with you. He’s full of energy and loves to play, even with other dogs! He would also do well in a home with older kids who can handle his strength and energy. Apply online today to take this handsome guy home!

You can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary by visiting them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield or by calling them at 570-596-2200.

You can also visit their Wellsboro facility on 11765 US-6 and call them at (570)-724-3687.

For more information about adoptions, email adoptions@animalcaresanctuary.org.