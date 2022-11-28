(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a cutie patootie smiling girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Rosie came to the SPCA as a stray and has since excelled as a student learning her lessons. Described as “50 pounds of love, cuddles, and energy”, this pit bull terrier mix wants to please, walks well on a leash and knows her manners.

The SPCA said that the sad-looking face is only hiding the happy, loyal girl with “a real zest for life” underneath. She loves walks, fetch, a romp through the creek, and a ride in the car. Plus, her overbite and adorable smile are her way of greeting everyone around her.

Rosie would do well in a home with kids, given her gentle personality. Other dogs she would interact should be able to match her rough-and-tumble style, the SPCA said. She likely wouldn’t be suited for a home with cats, according to her adoption listing.

Anyone interested in adopting Rosie or another pet from the Schuyler County SPCA can call 607-594-2255.