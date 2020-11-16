Pet of the Week: Saber, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week we’re featuring Saber at the Finger Lakes SPCA as our 18 News Pet of the Week.

Here’s what the Finger Lakes SPCA has to say about Saber and why you should give him a fur-ever home!

Saber is a young adult, neutered male. He loves pets and is very social given time to feel safe and with a gentle approach. He has the most beautiful big green eyes which he uses to show people he wants to make a connection with them. Once he knows you, Saber will show you his silly playful side too. He is a tidy fellow and would be fine housed with other compatible cats or as a solo cat. We are uncertain about his comfort level with dogs currently. Saber is looking for a loving human who will give him plenty of time to feel safe, who will give him lots of attention and who will bestow him with ongoing canned pate which is his favorite treat!

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and is located at 72 Cameron Street in Bath. They can be reached at (607) 776-3039 or via email at info@FingerLakesSPCA.org.