Pet of the Week: Sage, Chemung County SPCA

Pet of the Week

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Sage from the Chemung County SPCA.

This seven-month-old was rescued and brought to the Chemung County SPCA earlier this year. She is a bit picky with her four-legged friends, but she may like other dogs. Sage prefers low-key dog friends, but she loves her human friends with all of her heart! This terrier-mix prefers dogs or humans over cats or other animals, like chickens.

While Sage loves to go on walks, she is a bit indifferent when it comes to toys. She would love a home with a yard or a walking neighborhood. In terms of younger friends, she would work best with children aged 12 and up.

To adopt Sage, visit the shelter online at https://www.chemungspca.org/ for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter. You can also (607) 732-1827 for more information.

