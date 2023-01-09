(WETM) – Anyone looking for a fun companion can look no further than this skilly-yet-shy boy from Finger Lakes SPCA.

Siga is a 4-year-old neutered mixed breed. FLSPCA said he is silly and gets along with all the staff; however, he can be slightly hesitant when meeting new people in new situations.

He knows some basic commands and tries his best to walk on a leash. He would do great as a solo dog or another laid-back dog that has experience with other canines themselves.He has also lived with cats in the past but doesn’t have experience with small children.

FLSPCA said the best home would likely be with an adult of children over eight years old.

Anyone interested in adopting Saiga can stop by to fill out an application or email FLSPCA at info@fingerlakesspca.org.