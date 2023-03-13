(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a gentle girl from the Finger Lakes SPCA who might just become your best friend.

Shadow is a three-year-old Shar Pei-Lab mix. FLSPCA said Shadow is usually a little shy when meeting new people at first, but after some time together, she warms and “will be your absolute best friend!”

Shadow would likely do best in a home with kids 10 and older, and she’ll need a doggy meet and greet before going to a home with another pup. FLSPCA said she’d prefer a home without cats.

Anyone interested in adopting Shadow can email info@fingerlakesspca.org or call 607-776-3039.