(WETM) — Today’s pet of the week is a sweet girl from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Shadow is a three-year-old female Shar-Pei Lab mix. The Finger Lakes SPCA says that she can be shy meeting new people, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your absolute best friend.

The SPCA says that Shadow seems to get along well with other dogs, but would prefer a home with no cats. If you do own another dog, the SPCA says that a meet and greet would be required, as she can be a bit selective.

Shadow would likely do well in a home with respectful dog-savvy children 10 years and up. Shadow loves her toys and spending time with her friends here at the shelter, but she would love a home to call her own!

If you’re interested in meeting Shadow you can give the SPCA a call at 607 776-3039. The SPCA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday and Thursday. You can also visit their website by clicking on this link.