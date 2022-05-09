(WETM) — Today’s pet of the week is an extremely friendly girl from the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Sheba is a little over a year old and is a big girl, weighing almost 100lbs! She came from Austin, Texas, and is extremely friendly. The Animal Care Sanctuary says that Shiela doesn’t have a whole lot of manners right now, but is working on it every day with the ACS staff.

The sanctuary says that cats and other dogs will be great with Sheba. ACS says that because of her size and energy, it’s probably best if she doesn’t go to a home with young children.

You can adopt Sheba by calling the Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687.

Watch the video above for more information about upcoming donation opportunities at ACS to support enriching the lives of dogs at the shelter.