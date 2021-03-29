Pet of the Week: Simon, Horseheads Community Animal Shelter

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Simon at the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter.

My name is Simon and I am roughly three years old.  I am a medium sized handsome beau with a lot of potential in being a great companion for a family.  Simon had a rough start in life but he doesn’t let that get him down.  He loves to have some one on one time with someone that might be home a lot of the time or retired.  He loves walks, and giving hugs.  This guy is neutered, current on vaccines, and flea and tick treated.  Simon would prefer to be the only dog in the home.  After all he has gone through he deserves the love and attention.  If you’re interested in meeting Simon please contact the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter at 607-739-3945.   

The Horseheads Community Animal Shelter is located at 150 Wygant Road and can be reached at (607) 739-3945.

