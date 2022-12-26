(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a family dog and a good boy from the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

Snoop is an all-around easy-going 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix with a sweet face and an equally sweet personality. He’s friendly and outgoing with just about everyone he meets and is more than happy to go on walks with whoever is willing to take him.

The SPCA said Snoop knows his basic manners and walks well on a leash. He’s lived with children before and loves other dogs and seems okay with cats.

Anyone interested in adopting Snoop should call the Schuyler County Humane Society at 604-594-2255 ext. 201.