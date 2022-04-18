(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweetheart, polydactyly and life-saving kitty from Finger Lakes SPCA.

According to the FLSPCA Sweet William is a life-saver! He was able to provide blood to another cat in the veterinary hospital who needed an immediate transfusion. And he didn’t mind donating his blood at all, the SPCA said.

Sweet William is a five-year-old male that is already microchipped and neutered. He is a Polydactyl, proudly sporting extra toes. The SPCA says that he is litterbox trained and would do well with other cats and would fit within almost any home.

Because of his long stay and because he is so kind and gentle, the FLSPCA making him available for our Seniors for Seniors program. Through the program, adoption fees are waived for compatible adopters who are 55 and up (regular adoption policies apply).

Of course “Sweet William” can be adopted by any compatible family who is willing to give him a loving home through the SPCA’s regular adoption program (standard adoption fee of $70).

Anyone interested in adopting Sweet William can contact the Finger Lakes SPCA by calling (607) 776-3039 or emailing info@FingerLakesSPCA.org.