(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweetheart, polydactyl and life-saving kitty from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Sweet William is a lovable little 5-year-old lap cat. The FLSPCA said that he also is a hero. Sweet William was able to provide blood to another cat in the veterinary hospital who needed an immediate transfusion. And he didn’t mind donating his blood at all, the SPCA said.

Sweet William is also a polydactyl, proudly sporting extra toes. THe FLSPCA said he is already microchipped, neutered, up-to-date with vaccines and litterbox trained. He would do well with other cats and would fit within almost any home.

Anyone interested in adopting Sweet William can contact the Finger Lakes SPCA by calling (607) 776-3039 or emailing info@FingerLakesSPCA.org.