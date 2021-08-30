Pet of the Week: Tayen, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s lovable Pet of the Week is a dog for everybody!

Tayen is an adorable Huskie mix between three and four years old. She came to the shelter because her previous owner couldn’t provide necessary care anymore.

Tayen loves going for walks, being petted, and being brushed. A favorite among shelter volunteers, Tayen is easy-going and loves just about everyone, including cats! Second Chance they think Tayen would be fine with other dogs and kids, too.

She’s just very sweet and very loving. When she walked in with all the strangers here, there were no issues. She just kinda kissed everybody. Sue Cook, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

She’ll be ready for adoption within two weeks and will be spayed, micro-chipped and have all her shots.

For more information on how to adopt Tayen, visit the Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries website or call (570) 376-3646.