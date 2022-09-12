(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a loyal, sweet girl from the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Tinkerbelle is five years old and is a small-statured dog with a sweet and loyal personality. She has experience living in a home and is crate and house-trained. The Animal Care Sanctuary says that it would be best for her to meet any dogs you already have before coming home, and she would prefer not to be homed with any cats.

Tinkerbelle has mild reactivity when out in public, and the ACS says that a busy neighborhood may not be the right fit for her. The ACS says that they feel confident with the training tools established during her stay at the shelter and that she is ready to find her forever home!

If you’re interested in adopting Tinkerbelle, you can call the ACS at (570) 596-2200, or at (570) 596-2200. You can also visit the sanctuary’s website to fill out an adoption forum.