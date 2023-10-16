(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Titan is a pit bull who is about 5 years old. Poor Titan has been at the shelter for nearly a year, but he isn’t letting that keep him down. This boy is very energetic, playful, and friendly. Titan loves to play and hopes his new family does as well. After a long day of playing, Titan would love to snuggle with his family.

Titan is a very smart dog and already knows the “sit” command. He would do well with a family that can keep him mentally stimulated and active. This friendly little guy gets along well with other dogs and would be okay living with other canine friends. Before going home with a family that has dogs, they should have a meet-and-greet first just to make sure they all get along. Titan would do best in a home without cats or small children. Even though Titan isn’t very big, he is very strong and might knock over small kids and overwhelm cats with his energy.

Titan arrived at the shelter with a leg injury that turned out to be the dog equivalent of a torn ACL. This resilient boy had a successful surgery and is all better. Titan is back to being an active and energetic boy and he can’t wait to find a new home with a yard he can run around.

This sweet and playful dog is already neutered and has all of his vaccinations, so he’s ready to go home with his forever family. If you’re interested in adopting Titan, you can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA or call 607-776-3039.