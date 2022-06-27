(WETM) — Today’s pet of the week is an easy-going, happy-go-lucky companion from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Tristan is a 7-year-old male dog who is extremely well-mannered. The humane society says that he walks well on a leash and loves long car rides!

The Schuyler County Humane Society says that he is fine with cats and children but would prefer to be the only dog in a household.

The Adoption Fee at the Humane Society is $200 for dogs over 1 year and $250 for dogs under one year. The Adoption fee includes spay/neuter rabies shots, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping, and microchip registration fee.

If you’d like to adopt Tristan, you can call the Humane Society at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information and an adoption application. The Shelter is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. without an appointment.