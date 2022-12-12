(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a “fantastic snuggler” from Animal Care Sanctuary.

ACS said Tuna has energy but loves a good snuggle. He also loves to be around lady cats, but males are welcome, too.

Tuna would be best in a home with another, easy-going cat, ACS, or he would thrive as an only cat. His confidence wanes around dogs, but ACS said he could work out a healthy relationship with a dog with the right introduction.

Tuna is FIV positive, ACS explained. FIV is a virus that lives in the saliva and blood of cats and cats only and is contagious only through a deep bite or intercourse. The virus doesn’t spread through sharing food dishes, litterboxes, or grooming.

However, being FIV positive doesn’t mean a cat isn’t healthy. ACS said it just means the cat can have a weakened immune system, but the virus often stays in remission. In fact, FIV+ cats generally live just a long as felines without the virus, ACS said.

Anyone interested in adopting Tuna can contact Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687.