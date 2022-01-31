Pet of the Week: Valkyrie, Second Chance Animal Sanctuary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a pure, gentle soul from Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

Valkyrie is around five or six years old and came to the shelter as a stray. She loves a good walk and, of course, a good treat. “She’s a couch potato,” said Michele Delong of SCAS. She would probably do best in a home as the only dog or with another calm dog, but not with cats. She’d also love young kids or an older couple.

Val is spayed, has all her vaccines and is microchipped. Anyone interested in adopting her or another pet can contact SCAS by calling (570) 376-3646, visiting their website or stopping by at 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA.

Anyone interested in volunteering can also get in touch with the shelter as they are currently looking for volunteers.