Pet of the Week: Whiskey, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – Meet Whiskey, a vivacious, neutered, young adult male (~2 years old).

He is litter-box trained and has up to date vaccinations.

The Finger Lakes SPCA says Whiskey is “one of the friendliest cats at the shelter” and is “often overlooked for adoption because he has tested positive for FIV”.

FIV, or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, is a widely misunderstood condition.

“Many people think that it’s easily spread and that they have a lower life expectancy, so they are not often adopted. This is far from the truth!” said the Finger Lakes SPCA. “FIV+ cats can live as long and healthy a life as non-infected cats in a loving home with good care. Casual, non-aggressive contact does not appear to be an efficient route of spreading the virus. As a result, cats in households with stable social structures where housemates do not fight are at little risk of acquiring FIV infections.”

If you would like to adopt Whiskey, you can do so by contacting the Finger Lakes SPCA at (607) 776-3039.