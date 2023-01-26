(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is an outgoing and loving boy from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Willie is a pit bull mix around two to three years old that came to the Schuyler County SPCA when his previous family couldn’t take care of him anymore. Since joining the Humane Society family, Willie has been a fast learner.

He loves to walk on a leash to tackle any new adventure. He’s more outgoing with meeting new people, becoming more trusting over time. He also just loves a good cuddle and lots of rubs and scratches.

The SPCA said Willie lived with another dog and children previously, but he would probably do best in a home without other pets and with adults or older children. Anyone interested in adopting Willie can contact the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255 ext. 201.