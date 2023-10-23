(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a happy boy from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Zed is a pit bull mix who is about four or five years old. This boy is very polite and easygoing, but he might seem aloof at first. After Zed gets to know new people, they become his best friends. Zed loves to cuddle with his friends, so there better be enough room on his new family’s couch for him!

This dog is very smart. Zed knows basic commands and is amazing at walking on a leash. He would love to go on long walks with his new family and would probably enjoy going on hikes.

Zed came to the shelter as a stray, so his past is a bit of a mystery. Shelter staff say that Zed would probably do best in a home with only adults or older children.

Zed is already neutered, has all of his vaccinations, and has a microchip, so he’s ready to be a loyal companion to a new family. If you’re interested in adding Zed to your family, you can call the shelter at 607-594-2255 to schedule a meet-and-greet. You can also stop by the shelter between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, or from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays to visit Zed without an appointment.

You can get the adoption process started by filling out an application on the Schuyler County Humane Society’s website.