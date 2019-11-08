Political Talk: Drag queen story time drama

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Welcome to Political Talk with Tom Santulli and Leslie Danks Burke.
Voters in Chemung County overwhelmingly approved the library budget in Tuesday’s election.
But, the night before the election, one county legislator urged voters not to vote in favor of the budget because it had just come to his attention that the library offers a “drag queen story hour.”
———————————————————————–
Chairman of the Legislature, Dave Manchester issues the following statements:
It is important the public be reminded that the positions or statements of one or more Legislators do not represent the position of the Legislature or the County.
Chairman of the Legislature, Dave Manchester states that “The Chemung County Legislature has rules and procedures governing resolutions and agenda items for action by the Legislature. Legislative meetings are a forum for conducting business; they are not a forum for voicing a political position on social issues”.
“I can assure you that the Legislature will not be taking up or debating legislation regulating content of Library programming, nor regulating the criteria for any organization’s hiring of employees or volunteers.”
“The Chemung County Library District is a valuable community resource that works tirelessly to encourage growth, literacy, learning, and inclusion.”
“Chemung County has something for everyone. I encourage everyone to come to Chemung County and visit our libraries, theaters, cultural landmarks and other destinations that make Chemung County a diverse community and a wonderful place to live and raise a family”Dave Manchester, (R) Chemung County Chairman of the Legislature