Political Talk: Heated battle over committee investigating January 6th insurrection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM-TV) – The effort to investigate the January 6th attack on the capitol has become embroiled in partisan politics.

House Speaker Pelosi on Wednesday rejecting two republican picks to serve on a special committee investigating the attack. That led to republicans pulling out of the committee almost entirely. All this as the criminal investigations into the attack continue to expand.

Democrats are clear their investigation into what happened on January 6th will go forward as planned, even as party leaders battle over who exactly gets to do the investigating.

