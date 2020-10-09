The Buzz with Scott and Ally: 12 Foot Skeletons, World-record breaking duck, and gearing up for the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchors Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

This week the two discuss a new spooky decoration that’s really standing above the rest this Halloween season as well as a duck, yes a duck, that’s taking the internet by storm. Lastly, Scott and Ally touch on Holiday get togethers amid a pandemic.

Now you may have seen a few of these locally, but Home Depot is selling 12 foot skeleton decorations for $300. Scott and Ally saying they’ve seen a few locally including one in West Elmira and one in Horseheads. But, if you’re looking for this spooky skeleton, you may be out of luck. They’re flying off of store shelves.

Next up Scott and Ally touch on the holidays. As we get ready for the holidays the CDC is recommending they stay small. Ally recommends taking your guests temperatures. While Scott jokingly says, “Mine better read 1000 degree because im so hot”.

The two also talk about what taking pictures with Santa will look like this year. Due to the pandemic the days of sitting on Santa’s lap are likely gone. Satirically the two standing across the room from one another shouting what they would like for Christmas this year from Santa.

Lastly, a duck going by the name “Ben AfQuck” has gone viral. His Instagram account has set a Guinness Book of World Record of over 79,000 followers.