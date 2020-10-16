The Buzz with Scott and Ally: A bad taste test, dog’s midlife crisis, and drawing a pumpkin blindfolded

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, they tell us about a bad taste test, how a dog can go through a midlife crisis, the results of them drawing a pumpkin blindfolded, and how some real estate agents are decorating houses for Halloween.

Scott and Ally tasted a special kind of flavoring on a cantaloupe, and to say they weren’t a fan is an understatement. Scott said it tasted like lemons and dirty feet.

Did you know your dog can have a mid-life crisis? When your dog turns three it becomes poosible. They may not get super excited over a bone anymore but you don’t have to go buy them a new car to fix the problem!

Scott and Ally tried drawing a pumpkin blindfolded. They want to know who do you think did better, Scott or Ally? 18 news Today anchors Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn even tried it out. Check it out on Facebook to vote on who had the better drawing.

Some Real Estate Agents are decoring houses for Halloween. Ally said she has bought two houses in her life and her agent would say try to imagine yourself in the house cooking or doing anything in the house.

The Buzz Web Extra: