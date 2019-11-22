The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Andes Mints, UNO , and Holiday Scams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matthew Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

In this week’s episode, Scott and Ally 1st talked about the “Secret Sister online scam”. The Illegal pyramid scheme invites people to send money and join the group and receive gifts. Scott says if you’re apart of this Secret Sisters group, make sure to ditch it because you can be possibly arrested.

Also Andes mints will be following in Reeses peanut butter cups footsteps by coming out with a seasonal styled mint in the shape of a Christmas tree.

Plus Uno is coming out with a seasonal new set of cards that gets rid of the red and blue cards and switches them with orange and purple, as well as adding a no politics card (signaling no political talk this holiday season).