The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Bridgerton, Candy Kraft and the 12-3-30 workout trend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

What is now the most trending Netflix series over the past year, ‘Bridgerton” is grabbing Scott and Ally’s attention this week. The two even starting the segment off with some fancy British accents. While the two both admitted they haven’t watched it yet, they did say that it now has been watched more than ‘Tiger King’ and another Netflix hit series, ‘Queens Gambit’.

Next up, Ally jokes how on the Chinese calendar there is the year of the dog and the year of the rat, but this summer is going to be the year of the cicada. Now, it really isn’t but this summer, cicadas are expected to be back so if you hear that weird buzzing sound, you’ll know what it is.

Have you ever heard of the 12-3-30 workout? In 2021 it is the most trending workout routine. It involves walking on a treadmill at a 12′ incline, with 3.0 speed and doing so for 30 minutes. Scott joking, “Yeah I’m out, I’m okay being how I am”.

Lastly, the two touch on what 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock has described as “vile and gross”, with Kraft’s new, ‘Candy Mac and Cheese”. For Valentine’s day, Kraft Mac &Cheese releasing a Candy Mac for the holidays, making your normally savory snack, into something sweet and changing its color pink. Scott and Ally both agreeing that this is a trend they plan to pass on.