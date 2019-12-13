The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Christmas Decoration Contest and crying with Santa

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott Free and Ally Payne from WINK 106 join 18 News Today Anchors Matt Paddock and Jordan Norkus every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott and Ally.”

In this week’s segment of ‘The Buzz’ Scott and Ally talk about a contest through WINK 106. If you’ve decorated your house with a bunch of lights they’re asking you to submit a photo of your house decorated. Ally says you could win $100 towards your electric bill. Also if you add your address it will let people come check out your home as they get into the Christmas spirit.

Another hot topic this week was parents are tired of screaming and crying photos on Santa’s lap and have given up, so now photos of children screaming with Santa are going viral.

Scott and Ally also warn people shipping their Christmas gifts that December 13th is the final day to guarantee your package getting to the address on time.