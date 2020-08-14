The Buzz with Scott and Ally: COVID concerts, peppermint oils for masks, and bacon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss Covid concerts, peppermint oils for masks, and bacon.

Scott and ally starting this weeks segment off talking about talking about bacon. Scott saying that if you want your bacon with no splatter lay it on a cookie sheet and put it in the oven. But that wasn’t what was trending this week. The two found a photo of a piece of bacon that eerily looks like a set of dentures. Matt and Fontaine agreeing they would still eat it, I mean it’s bacon , while jessica said she couldn’t do it.

Next up, Ally coming up with a mask hack. If you dab a little bit of peppermint oil inside of your mask it will help with headaches and it smells good as well and can enhance your mood.

Lastly, Scott and Ally discuss how a lot of events across the country have been cancelled this summer due to the pandemic. In the UK, a concert venue were able to hold a social distance acceptable concert. 5 people could sit in cubed in areas with drinks. Ally and Scott both agreeing this may be a good thing to bring here to the states.